Rep. Ramirez Seeks Impeachment Hearing Into Noem

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., is pushing the House Judiciary Committee to conduct a complete investigation into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's "unlawful and potentially impeachable actions."

"Secretary Noem, you have misused resources appropriated by Congress and engaged in unethical behavior. You have repeatedly made false and misleading statements to Congress and to the press. And you have undermined the separation of powers and disregarded the role of Congress and the Courts. Bottom line: you LIE, you act with impunity, you reject checks and balances, and you ignore Congress and the Courts," Ramirez said during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Thursday.

"Your options are limited. Either you’re going to resign, Trump’s going to fire you, or you will be impeached … I urge you to reconsider resignation because I’ve taken the first steps towards your impeachment and I’ve called on the Judiciary Committee to open an investigation into your lawlessness," she added.

Ramirez’s letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., pressed the lawmakers "to conduct a complete investigation into Secretary Noem’s "unlawful and potentially impeachable actions."

A spokesman for Jordan called Ramirez’s letter, "the most ridiculous and toothless correspondence ever written."

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump’s administration has aggressively expanded immigration enforcement and deportation efforts.

Noem, who oversees the DHS, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the main federal bodies carrying out deportations and immigration enforcement under Trump’s agenda, has defended the hardline immigration approach, including escalated arrests and deportations, in high-profile congressional hearings.

She argues illegal aliens pose a threat and that strict enforcement is necessary.

Under her leadership DHS has pushed to speed up deportation processes, including expanded expedited removal, new tracking tech, and outreach intended to pressure people to leave voluntarily. Those moves aim to make deportations faster and less dependent on lengthy court proceedings.

Noem has faced criticism and lawsuits over deportation tactics, including cases in which veterans and U.S. citizens were caught up in raids, and for blocking access to legal support for immigrants in removal proceedings.