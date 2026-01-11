Homeland Security to Send Hundreds More Officers to Minnesota, Noem Says

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is sending "hundreds" more officers to Minnesota a day after tens of thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of ‍a woman by an immigration agent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ‍in remarks that aired on Sunday.

The officers would be deployed on Sunday and Monday to bolster the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement ⁠and Border Patrol officials already in Minnesota, Noem said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" program. Some 2,000 federal officers have already been dispatched to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in ​what DHS has called its largest operation ever.

The new deployments were scheduled to begin even as more than 1,000 rallies were planned nationwide this weekend to protest the federal government's deportation push and Wednesday's fatal ‍shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE officer.

Minnesota officials have called the shooting unjustified, pointing ⁠to bystander video they say showed Good's vehicle turning away from the agent as he fired.

Noem and other U.S. officials have maintained that the agent acted in self-defense because Good, a volunteer in a community network that monitors and records ICE operations in Minneapolis, drove forward in ⁠the direction of the agent who ​then shot her, after another ⁠agent had approached the driver's side and told her to get out of the car.

In a separate Sunday appearance ‍on CNN's "State of the Union," Noem said other video footage showed Good protesting ICE agents at other locations earlier on ‌Wednesday morning, but did not say if or when it would be publicly released.

Minnesota authorities on Friday said they were opening their own criminal investigation into the incident, after some ⁠state law enforcement ​officials said the FBI ‍was refusing to cooperate with state investigators.

White House Border Security Czar Tom Homan said on "Fox News Sunday" that he wanted to let the investigation play ‍out, but that he "truly believe that officer thought his life was in danger to take that action."