Kristi Noem: More 'Alligator Alcatraz' Centers Coming Soon

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she has talked with five Republican governors about developing large-scale detention facilities for illegal immigrants, similar to “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida.

During a news conference Saturday in Tampa, Florida, Noem applauded Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for partnering with DHS to open "Alligator Alcatraz," a detention facility on a remote airstrip surrounded by the Everglades.

"We've had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us, as well," Noem said, without revealing the states involved.

Noem said she hadn’t asked the governors if she could use their names but added the talks were “ongoing,” with announcements on additional new detention facilities “coming soon.”

“As you all know, we need to double our capacity and detention beds because we need to facilitate getting people out of this country as fast as possible and to sustain our operations,” Noem said.

Spokespersons for governors in South Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas said they are ready to assist in President Donald Trump’s mass deportations of illegal immigrants, without confirming whether they have been contacted, NewsNation reported Thursday.

“Texas will continue to assist the Trump administration in arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants,” Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott, said.

“Mississippi will do whatever it takes to help support President Trump’s immigration agenda,” Cory Custer, chief of staff to Gov. Tate Reeves, said. “Nothing is off the table.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has directed state officials to “keep exploring how The Palmetto State’s unique assets can be utilized,” a spokesman told NewsNation. The statement came after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted July 1 on X: “Dear DHS: We’ve got a swamp and a dream. Let’s talk. South Carolina's gators are ready. And they’re not big on paperwork. If I was Governor, we'd be bringing Alligator Alcatraz to South Carolina.”

Mace is contemplating running for the Republican nomination in next year’s gubernatorial election given that McMaster is term-limited from seeking a third consecutive term.

Alligator Alcatraz, which received its first detainees July 1 – the day Noem and Trump toured the facility – has a capacity for 3,000 people. During his visit, Trump said because of "miles of treacherous swampland" surrounding the area, the only escape route for illegal immigrants detained there is “deportation.”

Noem on Saturday urged Democrat governors to work with the administration on illegal immigration as well while praising the “fantastic” Republican governors she has talked with.

“Those governors have been fantastic,” she said. “I will tell you, they are all Republicans. So, I would challenge some Democrats to start taking care of your states, partner with us in a way to make your communities safer.

“What shocks me every day is these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states where they don't mind letting rapers and murderers run their streets. I mean, every day when you look at who we're picking up off these streets, they're perpetuating violence on communities, and I don't understand local law enforcement officers or governors protecting criminals and victimizing their people.”

Newsmax reached out to Homeland Security for comment on which states Noem has talked with.