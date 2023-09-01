Nobel's Invite to Russia Sparks Backlash

The Nobel Foundation's choice to include Russian ambassadors in this year's Nobel Prize ceremonies has ignited criticism from Swedish and Ukrainian political leaders.

Writing on X, Swedish Employment Minister Johan Pehrson called the foundation's decision "extremely injudicious," according to The Washington Post.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson informed the Swedish news agency TT that, if afforded the opportunity, he would prohibit Russia from attending this year. "To isolate Russia in every possible way militarily, economically, it is necessary," the AP reported.

On Thursday, the Nobel Foundation extended invitations to ambassadors from all nations with diplomatic representation in Sweden and Norway, where the prestigious award ceremonies are scheduled to take place this December. This inclusive gesture encompasses Russia and Belarus, marking a significant shift from the previous year when they were excluded due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iran's ambassador was also omitted amid anti-government protests and a security clampdown rattling the nation.

In an official statement, Vidar Helgesen, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, announced that this year's decision was taken as a response to a prevailing trend where "dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced." To counter that, he said, "We are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture, and free, peaceful societies."

However, this year's announcement has ignited controversy within Sweden from several political figures who have declared their intention to boycott the event.

They include Muharrem Demirok, the leader of the Centre Party, Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, and Märta Stenevi, co-spokesperson for the Green Party.

Carl Johan Georg Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, stated, I "will not sit and toast the Russian ambassador while Putin's disgusting and bloody war of aggression continues in Ukraine."

According to Politico, their decision not to participate in the upcoming ceremonies has added fuel to the ongoing debate about Russia's involvement.

Reportedly Kristersson expressed his astonishment at the announcement, stating he was "greatly surprised" at the invitation extended to Russia, emphasizing that he would not have made the same decision.

Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden, Andrii Plakhotniuk, has also taken issue with the Nobel Foundation's recent announcement, calling upon the foundation to reconsider its decision.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, has expressed concern that the decision may amplify the Kremlin's "sense of impunity and new crimes" and asked the Nobel Foundation to "support international efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus."

Upon learning that the envoys of Russia and Belarus were included on the invitation list, Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya pleaded to the Swedish Nobel Foundation and the Norwegian Nobel Committee. She urged them to refrain from extending invitations to representatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "illegitimate regime" for any forthcoming events.

According to The Associated Press, "It will be shameful if the regime's ambassador is present at the Nobel ceremonies, and the Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski will be tortured in prison, kept in complete isolation, like thousands of other Belarusians," Tsikhanouskaya said, referring to the incarcerated human rights activist who jointly received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

"Refusing to invite the regime would be a strong, albeit symbolic step," she said.

The Nobel laureates for the current year are traditionally unveiled in early October, followed by their invitation to partake in award ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of the demise of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the awards, in 1896.

While all award presentations occur in Stockholm, an exception is made for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is bestowed in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. The Nobel Institute, responsible for the administration of the Peace Prize, has affirmed its intention to align with the Nobel Foundation.