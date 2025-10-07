WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nobel prize | physics | quantum tunneling

3 Physicists Win Nobel for Quantum Tunneling Work

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 06:33 AM EDT

John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for research into quantum mechanical tunneling.

The researchers will be formally awarded the prize at a ceremony on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death.

The physics honor, the second award to be revealed this year by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm a day after a trio of scientists won the prize for contributions to medicine, has been awarded 118 times to 226 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024.

Last year, artificial intelligence pioneers John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton won the physics prize for helping create the building blocks of machine learning.

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries about how the immune system knows to attack germs and not our bodies.

Nobel announcements continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on Oct. 13.

The prizes carry priceless prestige and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly $1.2 million).

The prizes carry priceless prestige and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly $1.2 million).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


