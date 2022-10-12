Nobel Literature Winner Is a 'Marxist Feminist'

This year's winner of the Nobel Prize for literature is a French leftist feminist who has been described as a Marxist.

Annie Ernaux last week won the prize for work that "illuminates murky corners of memory, family, and society," according to The Associated Press.

The French weekly Le Nouvel Observateur has described Ernaux as "a committed writer, a Marxist and feminist writer."

Ernaux, 82, told Politis in May that she had "never been politically active, but I was committed to the left."

"I recognize myself in feminism that speaks of the everyday, and in intersectional feminism, because it is obvious that these are not the same problems that arise for racialized women," she told Politis.

"I have always opposed this white, bourgeois, Islamophobic feminism."

Revolutionary Convergences wrote that Ernaux was "close to the Communist Party for a long time."

"Calling herself a Marxist, Annie Ernaux believes that writing is a means of bringing about a little more justice, and that writers must engage in social debates, in the fight for another society ('why what I have, the others could not have it,' she asks herself)," Revolutionary Convergences said.

Ernaux has been a supporter of La France Insoumise (Insubordinate France) candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a three-time loser in French presidential elections.

"For Annie Ernaux, there is an urgent need to put an end to the disguised monarchy that is the 5th Republic, where citizens have no power of speech, of decision: @JLMelenchon is the only politician who embodies another definition of democracy," the Parliament of the New Popular Ecological and Social Union tweeted in Janaury.

Ernaux told Politis that she had "formalized my position by participating in the parliament of the People's Union."

"I felt that it was with Jean-Luc Mélenchon that it was necessary to be because he had the most constructed project," she told the outlet. "I would like us to finally talk about what matters in everyday life: education, school, work, feminism, culture, equality, ecology, and not just secularism! A society that is not polarized by differences of religion, by racism."

The woke author was asked her thoughts about today's radicals, who have employed acts of civil disobedience and the black bloc, in which protesters wear black clothing, ski masks, scarves, sunglasses, motorcycle helmets or other face-concealing and face-protecting items.

"I consider these actions normal. I even wondered if I wouldn't do the same if I was their age," she told Politis. "I really realized all this during the mobilizations against the labor law and with Nuit Debout.

"I especially remember this demonstration where people were forced to walk around the Arsenal basin in Paris … it was unbearable to see this questioning of the right to demonstrate. Politicians do not give young people much hope."