×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: noaa | hurricane season | atlantic | named storms

NOAA Amends Outlook to Above Normal Hurricane Season

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 03:44 PM EDT

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday amended their earlier guidance and are now predicting an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season.

Citing record-warm, sea-surface temperatures and other conditions, NOAA increased the likelihood of an above normal season to 60%, up from 40% in May.

"The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Nino and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures," Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with the Climate Prediction Center, said in NOAA's release.

"Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season."

The Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

NOAA's revised outlook forecasts a total of 14 to 21 named storms, with two to five of those major hurricanes — winds of 111 mph or greater. The season has produced four named storms already. Emily would be the next named storm.

NOAA said it has 70% confidence in those new ranges. However, NOAA in May said it had 70% confidence in its guidance then.

"A lot of the predictions from May did not forecast the continuation of record and warm sea surface temperatures. It's very rare for most models to forecast continuations of records," Rosencrans told reporters on Thursday.

A normal hurricane season is 14 named storms, exactly the number experienced in the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

There were 21 named storms in 2021 and 30 in 2020.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday amended their earlier guidance and are now predicting an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season. Citing record-warm, sea-surface temperatures and other conditions, NOAA increased the ...
noaa, hurricane season, atlantic, named storms
256
2023-44-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved