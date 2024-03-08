No Labels Party to Move Forward With '24 Presidential Ticket

The third party No Labels centrist group has opted to move forward with a 2024 presidential ticket but has not named candidates.

“Earlier today, I led a discussion with the 800 No Labels delegates from all 50 states. These citizen leaders have spent months discussing with one another the kind of leadership they want to see in the White House in 2024,” No Labels National Convention Chair Mike Rawlings said in a statement.

“These are some of the most civic minded, thoughtful, and patriotic Americans I have ever met. They take their responsibility seriously. Even though we met virtually, their emotion and desire to bring this divided nation back together came right through the screen. I wasn’t sure exactly where No Labels delegates would land today but they sent an unequivocal message: Keep going.”

No Labels’ 800 delegates from 50 states met virtually to discuss the party’s future.

“They voted near unanimously to continue our 2024 project and to move immediately to identify candidates to serve on the Unity presidential ticket,” said Rawlings.

“Every one of our delegates had their own explanation for wanting to move ahead.”

In the past months, No Labels staffers have been vetting potential delegates to root out any potential saboteurs who support either Biden or Trump and who want to disrupt their efforts. The effort underscores the tightrope the group is trying to walk by hoping to make it a grassroots movement while allowing leaders to maintain some control.

No Labels officials promised that the group would only move forward if they believed they had a viable path to victory and wouldn't play the role of "spoiler." But Friday's decision will likely do little to stifle criticism — largely from Democrats — that the party has no chance and will only tip the scales toward Trump.