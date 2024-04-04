×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: no labels | 2024 | election | unity ticket

Report: No Labels Ditches Effort at 'Unity Ticket'

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 03:09 PM EDT

Centrist group No Labels reportedly will ditch efforts to put together a "unity ticket" for a third-party White House run.

Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported that No Labels' founder and CEO Nancy Jacobson told allies the group will announce Monday that it won't pursue a presidential campaign because it hasn't been able to recruit a credible and winning ticket.

Jacobson has reached out to 30 potential candidates, the outlet reported. There was no immediate comment from No Labels, the Journal reported.

The pullout comes after the death of founding Chair Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and after No Labels failed to lure top-tier candidates to run on its ticket, the Journal reported.

According to the Journal, those who ruled out running on the ticket include former GOP New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who's running for the Senate, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who's retiring from the Senate.

No Labels claimed it secured ballot access in 19 states, including the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina, and had said it had a $70 million budget, the Journal reported.

The group's efforts riled Democrats and some Republicans, however, arguing that a No Labels ticket could hurt President Joe Biden and benefit former President Donald Trump.

Still, No Labels insisted it wasn't just trying to play spoiler, the Journal reported.

The exit doesn't thin the White House contenders, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and academic and activist Cornel West.

The Libertarian Party and the Green Party also plan to field candidates, the Journal noted.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Centrist group No Labels reportedly will ditch efforts to put together a "unity ticket" for a third-party White House run.
no labels, 2024, election, unity ticket
266
2024-09-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved