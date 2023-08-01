×
Group Says 'No Big Tech Money' for Campaigns

Tuesday, 01 August 2023 04:43 PM EDT

A new initiative to push members of Congress to reject campaign donations from major tech corporations launched earlier this month with bipartisan support, The Hill reported.

"No Big Tech Money" is a campaign that pushes lawmakers to pledge not to accept donations from executives and lobbyists who work for companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. This would include personal donations and contributions to party campaign funding groups and related political action committees.

"As the leaders of the party caucuses and campaign arms in both Houses of Congress, taking the No Big Tech Money pledge is an important way you can help build momentum for reining in Big Tech's corrupting influence," reads the letter sent to House and Senate leadership from both parties, which was exclusively shared with the Hill on Tuesday.

"With the future of economic competition and America's democratic institutions on the line, it's more important than ever to reject Big Tech and advance the interests of small businesses and consumers," the letter adds.

Emily Southard, the executive director of the No Big Tech Money Project, told The Washington Post in an interview last month that "The pledge is a way for politicians to say enough is enough and to signal to voters that they'll put our democracy, our small businesses and our families over Big Tech's corrupting influence."

Tuesday, 01 August 2023 04:43 PM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

