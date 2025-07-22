WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached by Hack

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 09:01 PM EDT

U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft's SharePoint document management software, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg reported that no sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the NNSA, the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation's cache of nuclear weapons.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The U.S. Energy Department, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comments from Reuters. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


