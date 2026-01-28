CDC Monitoring Deadly Nipah Virus Outbreak in India

U.S. health leaders are monitoring a Nipah virus outbreak in India that has placed nearly 200 people under surveillance and prompted travel measures in parts of Asia.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is "monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist as needed."

Nipah virus is a rare but severe infection that can cause respiratory distress, seizures, and inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis.

CDC administrators told the Daily Mail they are in close contact with authorities in India to assess developments and "stand ready" to take further action if necessary.

India's Health Ministry said Wednesday that 196 people who had contact with infected patients are being monitored for the virus, which can spread between people and has a reported fatality rate of up to 75%.

That figure represents an increase of 86 individuals from the previous day, though physicians said none were showing symptoms and all had tested negative.

India has confirmed two Nipah virus cases, both involving nurses, according to health officials.

Local media reports, however, say three additional healthcare workers — a doctor, a nurse, and another staff member — developed symptoms after treating a patient with a respiratory illness who died before testing could be conducted.

The affected hospital is located about 15 miles outside Kolkata in West Bengal, a region that includes India's third-largest city with an estimated population of 16 million.

Following the outbreak, Singapore and Hong Kong imposed travel measures for arrivals from India, including temperature checks and mandatory health declaration forms.

The U.K. also issued a travel advisory Wednesday, urging caution for those visiting India.

The virus has not been detected in the U.S. But health experts have warned that international travel could increase the risk of spread.

Nipah virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person or through food or drink contaminated by bodily fluids from infected fruit bats.

Symptoms typically appear between four and 21 days after exposure and include fever, headache, vomiting, and sore throat.

Severe complications can develop days later, contributing to the virus' high mortality rate.

There is no approved treatment, though multiple vaccines are being tested.

According to official data, more than 2 million people traveled from India to the U.S. in 2023, an increase of 25% from the previous year.