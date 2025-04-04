Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Preorder Release Amid Tariffs

Nintendo has delayed the release of its Switch 2 preorders in the U.S. due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and “evolving market conditions,” CNBC reports.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” a Nintendo representative said in a statement.

“Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Nintendo’s Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, according to Reuters, but has not said where its new consoles will be made.

Both countries were hit with tariffs by Trump: Vietnam with a 46% tariff and China at 54%.