×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nintendo | super mario bros | spike | blackie

Nintendo Changes Controversial Character Name

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 09:09 PM EDT

Nintendo, the Japanese video game company, has announced that a character named "Blackie" in its 1984 video game "Wrecking Crew" has been officially renamed "Spike" for all audiences. The name change comes after Western audiences pointed out that "Blackie" translates to a racial slur for Black people.

According to Fox News, the character, Foreman Spike, is depicted as a muscular, white construction worker with black facial hair. It is speculated that the character's original name, "Blackie," was meant to reference his black beard or perhaps "Brakey" or "Breaky," fitting for a demolition worker.

The name change has been implemented not only in the video game but also in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has broken box office records for video game adaptations and animated films. The film includes references to obscure aspects of the Mario Bros. franchise, including Foreman Spike, voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco.

Gaming news website Polygon has praised Nintendo's decision to change the character's name, noting that "'Blackie' is an incredibly unfortunate name — for so many reasons." The website also expressed mock concern that some may object to the change as an example of cancel culture. 

Culture website Bounding into Comics has also commented on the name change, suggesting that it was likely not meant to cause offense when the character was created in the 1980s.

Nintendo's official Twitter account noted the name change in late April but did not specify the reason behind it. The change has been welcomed by many as a common sense decision to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nintendo, the Japanese video game company, has announced that a character named "Blackie" in its 1984 video game "Wrecking Crew" has been officially renamed "Spike" for all audiences.
nintendo, super mario bros, spike, blackie
255
2023-09-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 09:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved