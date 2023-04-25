Nintendo Changes Controversial Character Name

Nintendo, the Japanese video game company, has announced that a character named "Blackie" in its 1984 video game "Wrecking Crew" has been officially renamed "Spike" for all audiences. The name change comes after Western audiences pointed out that "Blackie" translates to a racial slur for Black people.

According to Fox News, the character, Foreman Spike, is depicted as a muscular, white construction worker with black facial hair. It is speculated that the character's original name, "Blackie," was meant to reference his black beard or perhaps "Brakey" or "Breaky," fitting for a demolition worker.

The name change has been implemented not only in the video game but also in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has broken box office records for video game adaptations and animated films. The film includes references to obscure aspects of the Mario Bros. franchise, including Foreman Spike, voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco.

Gaming news website Polygon has praised Nintendo's decision to change the character's name, noting that "'Blackie' is an incredibly unfortunate name — for so many reasons." The website also expressed mock concern that some may object to the change as an example of cancel culture.

Culture website Bounding into Comics has also commented on the name change, suggesting that it was likely not meant to cause offense when the character was created in the 1980s.

Nintendo's official Twitter account noted the name change in late April but did not specify the reason behind it. The change has been welcomed by many as a common sense decision to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes.