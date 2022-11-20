Haley Tests Waters of '24 Presidential Run: 'I've Never Lost'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tested the waters on a 2024 presidential run, The Hill reported.

Speaking Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Haley said she's "never lost" an election.

"A lot of people have asked if I'm going to run for president. Now that the midterms are over, I'll look at it in a serious way and I'll have more to say soon."

"For now, I'll say this," she continued. "I've won tough primaries and tough general elections. I've been the underdog every single time. When people underestimate me, it's always fun. But I've never lost an election. And I'm not going to start now."

The former South Carolina governor has long been a rumored 2024 candidate and has skirted questions on whether former President Donald Trump should run for reelection.

Last week, Trump announced his 2024 White House run. His announcement followed a number of disappointing midterm results for Republicans.