Haley Shoots Down Talk of No Labels Election Run

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, fresh off a resounding defeat in her home state of South Carolina in Saturday's GOP primary, tamped down any possibility of making a run at the White House on the third party No Labels platform.

Hours after GOP front-runner Donald Trump defeated Haley by 20 points in South Carolina, the national director of the No Labels organization took to the Sunday morning TV circuit to say Haley would have "broad appeal" to voters paired up with a Democrat on a third-party ticket.

Haley said that's not happening.

"I've been a conservative Republican my whole life. I'm not going to switch over and have a Democrat vice president. That's not something I would do," Haley told Fox News on Monday. "My heart has always been with the Republican Party and this country. So that's what I'm gonna do."

In fact, Haley said she has not heard from No Labels. Haley's comments echo that of Former South Carolina GOP Chair Katon Dawson, who told Newsmax on Sunday that the former Palmetto State governor will remain in the GOP race. "The answer would be no," Dawson told Newsmax. "Yesterday was a short day for us and a long night for the Haley campaign with us. We're going to move forward." Haley has said repeatedly she plans on seeing her campaign through to at least Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states plus American Samoa vote in GOP primaries. Trump leads Haley in delegates, 110-20 in the race to earn 1,215 delegates for the nomination. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out in the days before the New Hampshire primary, has nine delegates. "I'm sitting here focused on Super Tuesday states," Haley said Monday. "That's what I'm going to do." Haley will do so without any further financial backing from Americans for Prosperity Action, the conservative network championed by entrepreneur Charles Koch. "Given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don't believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory," AFP Action CEO Emily Seidel wrote in a staff email on Sunday.