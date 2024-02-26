Haley Shoots Down Talk of No Labels Election Run

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, fresh off a resounding defeat in her home state of South Carolina in Saturday's GOP primary, tamped down any possibility of making a run at the White House on the third party No Labels platform.
Hours after GOP front-runner Donald Trump defeated Haley by 20 points in South Carolina, the national director of the No Labels organization took to the Sunday morning TV circuit to say Haley would have "broad appeal" to voters paired up with a Democrat on a third-party ticket.
Haley said that's not happening.
"I've been a conservative Republican my whole life. I'm not going to switch over and have a Democrat vice president. That's not something I would do," Haley told Fox News on Monday. "My heart has always been with the Republican Party and this country. So that's what I'm gonna do."
