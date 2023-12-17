×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | new hampshire | primary | poll | trump

CBS Poll: Haley Cuts Trump's Lead in N.H. to 15 Points

By    |   Sunday, 17 December 2023 01:18 PM EST

A New Hampshire GOP primary poll has shown a surge for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who now trails former President Donald Trump by just 15 points in the latest CBS News poll released Sunday.

Haley is the most "likable" (55%) and most "reasonable" (51%) among the GOP candidates, but it is still Trump who draws the majority (51%) of those saying he can "definitely" beat Biden. Haley is second with 31%.

The full GOP New Hampshire primary poll results:

  • Trump 44%
  • Haley 29%
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 11%
  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 10%
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 5%
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1%

"We estimate that Trump's current support would translate to winning a majority of delegates in Iowa (21-26 of them), and 10-16 delegates in New Hampshire," CBS News wrote in the analysis of the poll. "Haley's support in New Hampshire would get her 5-8 delegates, with DeSantis and Christie's support hovering around the state's 10% threshold to qualify for any delegates at all."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a never-Trumper, recently endorsed Haley over DeSantis in the state, drawing the ire of Trump in a Durham, New Hampshire, rally Saturday.

"He's like a spoiled brat," Trump told rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

Trump mentioned Sununu — albeit not by name — because the "RINO" (Republican in name only) operative refused to help his campaign in past elections.

"Nobody's ever fought for your state like I did," Trump said, noting he helped keep the state as the first in the nation primary — unlike President Joe Biden and Democrats who gave that to South Carolina. "I didn't like your governor very much, but I got him everything he needed."

YouGov conducted the CBS News poll Dec. 8-15, 2023 among 855 registered voters in New Hampshire. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new New Hampshire GOP primary poll has shown a surge for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who now trails former President Donald Trump by just 15 points in the latest CBS News poll released Sunday.
nikki haley, new hampshire, primary, poll, trump
319
2023-18-17
Sunday, 17 December 2023 01:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved