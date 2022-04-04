Nikki Haley: Biden's Spending Risking America's Future, National Security

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats are risking America's future by "undermining the domestic foundations of our global leadership."

Haley, in an opinion column Monday for Fox News, wrote that Biden's $5.8 trillion budget and the recent $1.5 trillion earmark-filled spending bill "send the message that America doesn't care about the fiscal sanity and economic strength on which our national security depends."

"There is never a good time to send that signal. But the worst time is right now, as Russia invades Ukraine and threatens nuclear war, and China aims to dominate the world," Haley wrote. "Instead of preparing to defend our freedom and vital interests, President Biden and Congress are undermining the domestic foundations of our global leadership. Their failure puts our future at risk."

Haley, former governor of South Carolina, criticized Biden's proposed budget that "hikes federal spending by a third compared to pre-pandemic levels, doubling down on the debt and deficits that are destroying opportunity for our children and grandchildren," and the $2.5 trillion in tax hikes that "will undermine our economy for generations to come."

She especially condemned the more than 4,000 earmarks in the recent spending bill.

"They are the grease to Washington's spending wheel, which is spinning faster than ever and set to get worse," she wrote on Fox News. "Overspending is clearly a bipartisan pandemic.

"Earmarks encourage both Republicans and Democrats to support the very spending hikes Joe Biden is calling for in his budget, because hey, at least they're getting something."

Despite the national debt standing at more than $30 trillion and set to rise by at least a trillion dollars a year without end, the earmarks give both parties "reason to put selfish desires before America's security demands," she wrote.

Haley warned that the increased spending was not a recipe for national success, much less survival.

"Not when Russia is attacking Europe and China is advancing on every front," she wrote in her Fox News column. "More spending and debt mean less money for the military, which needs a much larger investment than Biden has called for to contain and deter Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. And a deeper fiscal hole has a devastatingly high economic cost."

Haley called for restoring both fiscal sanity and free-market capitalism to spark an economic boom.

"That starts by getting government out of the way of job-seekers and entrepreneurs through top-to-bottom regulatory and tax reform," she wrote. "It also means tapping America's incredible energy resources. We should drill our own oil before buying a drop from Russia, Iran, Venezuela, or any other enemy – the opposite of President Biden's approach. A country that wants to defend itself doesn't pay regimes that want to destroy it."

Haley, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2024 national ticket, said that "trade with China in advanced technology and dependence on China for essential supplies such as medicine must end."

"We should reinvigorate trade with our friends by forging better deals with the United Kingdom, Taiwan, India, Japan, the European Union, and freedom-loving countries worldwide," she wrote. "The alternative is to keep empowering regimes that want to end freedom and spread tyranny worldwide. Let them trade with each other; we don't want what they're selling."