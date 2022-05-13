×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Nikki Haley | Joe Biden | Inflation | Economy

Nikki Haley Rips Biden Over Inflation

former ambassador to the united nations nikki haley speaks to the media
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 13 May 2022 03:00 PM

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley chided President Joe Biden in an opinion piece this week after he said Republicans "don't want to solve inflation by lowering your costs."

Biden said in a speech on Tuesday that "Republicans have offered plenty of blame" for high gas prices, "but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices."

He also said that Republicans "don't want to solve inflation by lowering your costs, they want to solve it by raising your taxes and lowering your income."

Haley, in an article published by The New York Post, wrote, "Conservatives are the only ones with a real plan to make America affordable again," and he criticized Biden and congressional Democrats for rising gas prices and the national debt.

"Families can’t catch a break. Yet rather than help them out, the president and congressional Democrats are doubling down on the policies that have made everyday life more expensive," Haley wrote.

Haley, former governor of South Carolina, added that stopping inflation and spending "means blocking new 'stimulus' and entitlements that drive costs up and workforce participation down. It also involves passing long-overdue policies like the Balanced Budget Amendment — and taking on the members of our own party who helped bring back earmarks and pork-barrel spending."

Haley also said conservatives want to lower gas prices "by empowering energy producers to drill and deliver more oil and gas," and claimed that "when it comes to tapping America's boundless resources, we haven’t even scratched the surface."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley chided President Joe Biden in an opinion piece this week after he said Republicans “don’t want to solve inflation by lowering your costs.”
Nikki Haley, Joe Biden, Inflation, Economy
253
2022-00-13
Friday, 13 May 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved