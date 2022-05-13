Nikki Haley Rips Biden Over Inflation

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley chided President Joe Biden in an opinion piece this week after he said Republicans "don't want to solve inflation by lowering your costs."

Biden said in a speech on Tuesday that "Republicans have offered plenty of blame" for high gas prices, "but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices."

He also said that Republicans "don't want to solve inflation by lowering your costs, they want to solve it by raising your taxes and lowering your income."

Haley, in an article published by The New York Post, wrote, "Conservatives are the only ones with a real plan to make America affordable again," and he criticized Biden and congressional Democrats for rising gas prices and the national debt.

"Families can’t catch a break. Yet rather than help them out, the president and congressional Democrats are doubling down on the policies that have made everyday life more expensive," Haley wrote.

Haley, former governor of South Carolina, added that stopping inflation and spending "means blocking new 'stimulus' and entitlements that drive costs up and workforce participation down. It also involves passing long-overdue policies like the Balanced Budget Amendment — and taking on the members of our own party who helped bring back earmarks and pork-barrel spending."

Haley also said conservatives want to lower gas prices "by empowering energy producers to drill and deliver more oil and gas," and claimed that "when it comes to tapping America's boundless resources, we haven’t even scratched the surface."