Nikki Haley Endorses Air Force Vet Green in Indiana US House Race

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday endorsed pro-Trump Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for Indiana's 1st Congressional District.

Green will try to defeat freshman Rep. Frank Mrvan in November's midterms.

"@JenRuthGreen is a powerhouse and veteran who will always fight for America and our values,” Haley tweeted Thursday morning. "She will protect the unborn, cut taxes, stop big government, and stand up for what’s right. She is exactly what we need in Congress."

On Monday, Green was among four women endorsed by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Jim Banks, Ind., also have come out in support of Green, who is Black and a newcomer to politics. She received 49% support in the seven-candidate May 3 primary.

"In Congress, I’ll defend the 2nd Amendment, protect life, and advance President Trump’s ‘America first policies,'" Green said in a campaign ad.

Green, who currently serves in the Air Force reserves, works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She was deployed to Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Green told the Daily Caller she was "proud to have Ambassador Haley's support and looking forward to working with her to advance a strong America first foreign policy."

"Ambassador Nikki Haley is a strong voice for robust American national security policy and peace through strength," Green told the Daily Caller in a statement. "Voices like Haley's are especially important at a time when America’s enemies are on the march, and America’s failure to lead is emboldening Russia, communist China, North Korea, and Iran."

Democrats have held Mrvan’s district since 1931, although the National Republican Congressional Committee announced in November 2021 that it would add him to its target list.