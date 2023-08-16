Nikki Haley: Inflation Reduction Act a 'Communist Manifesto'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, rebuked the Inflation Reduction Act on its anniversary as President Joe Biden's "communist manifesto."

Haley said in an email to supporters that the law has failed to reduce inflation and had increased U.S. dependence on China.

"The IRA is a communist manifesto filled with tax hikes and green subsidies that benefit China and make America more dependent on Beijing," Haley wrote in a statement Wednesday. "While Joe Biden cozies up to Xi Jinping, American families are footing the bill for all this spending. As president, I will repeal Biden's green energy handouts and make sure Americans are not dependent on China for vital goods."

Haley also said the focus on electric vehicles will make the U.S. more dependent on Chinese manufacturing for batteries.

Haley joins several prominent Republicans in speaking out against the IRA on its first anniversary, such as Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, who said in a statement that the GOP members of the panel gave the law a failing grade.