Nikki Haley Joins Conservative Think Tank Hudson Institute

Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley has joined the conservative foreign policy think tank the Hudson Institute, it was announced Monday.

Haley was named the Walter P. Stern Chair, becoming the fourth former member of President Donald Trump's administration to join Hudson. Haley was U.S. Ambassador under Trump from January 2017 to December 2018.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson's work is so critical," Haley said in a statement. "They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world."

Haley's post was named after former Chairman Walter "Wally" Stern, who died in 2022.

"It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title," Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson's Board of Trustees, said. "She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute."

Hudson was founded in 1961 by Herman Kahn.

"Hudson Institute challenges conventional thinking and helps manage strategic transitions through interdisciplinary studies in defense, international relations, economics, energy, technology, culture, and law," according to the Washington, D.C.,-based group.

Haley, who dropped out of the GOP primary early last month, follows former Attorney General William Barr, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Trump alums to join Hudson after stints in his first presidential administration.

Haley received Hudson's Global Leadership Award in 2018.