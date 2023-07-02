Nikki Haley: Biden Focuses Military on Being Woke, Not China

President Joe Biden's administration is too busy prioritizing its woke agenda through the U.S. military to take the growing threat of China's military aggression seriously, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday.

"China has been preparing for war with us for decades," Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told "Fox News Sunday." "The way we have to deal with China is [to] not look at it tomorrow because if we keep waiting to deal with them tomorrow, they will deal with us today."

China, she said, has the largest naval fleet in the world, with 340 ships compared to 293 for the United States.

"They're going to have 400 in two years," said Haley. "We won't even have 350 in two decades. They have started developing hypersonic missiles. We're just now getting started. They are modernizing their military; our military's taking gender pronoun classes."

Further, China is "ahead of us" on "cyber, artificial intelligence, [and] space," she said.

Haley further pointed out that the United States must stake strong steps against Chinese infiltration, including blocking the nation from buying up U.S. farmlands, including the 400,000 acres of land that have been bought near military installations.

"Let's get the infiltration out of our universities," she said. "They are paying millions of dollars to spread propaganda. Let's make sure they stop bringing fentanyl across the border. That means we end normal trade relations with them to do that."

Meanwhile, Haley is currently polling at 3% in the GOP presidential primary, but she said Sunday that she's sure the numbers will change by fall.

"We can look at past presidential elections and understand that national polls just don't matter right now," she said. "We've got a debate in August. We've got a debate in September. We've got a debate in October. I have qualified to be on the debate stage. Having been 3% in a five-way governor's race, I know that this is all about hard work."