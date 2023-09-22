Nikki Haley Unveils Economic Agenda, Slams Bidenomics

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Friday unveiled her economic agenda, which includes eliminating federal gas and diesel tax, slashing income taxes for working families, and vetoing “any spending bill that doesn’t take us back to pre-COVID spending levels.”

“Americans are tired of working for Washington. It’s time for Washington to start working for us. That’s why I’m unveiling my ‘Freedom Plan,’” Haley said in a speech at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. “I’ll make Washington work for you, not the other way around. The American people are the only ones who will out-compete — and ultimately defeat — communist China.

“We’ll keep these programs the same for anyone who’s in their 40s, 50s, 60s, or older, period,” she added. “And we’ll preserve Social Security and Medicare for the next generation. I’ll limit benefits for wealthy people. I’ll expand the Medicare Advantage plans that seniors love, and increase competition.”

Haley also slammed Bidenomics, the economic policy of the Biden administration, which rejects the idea of “trickle-down” policies in favor of focusing on the middle class.

“We hear similar foolishness from some Republicans,” Haley said in her speech. “They want so-called ‘industrial policy’ that bails out railroad unions or promotes the misnamed ‘stakeholder capitalism.’ That’s little more than socialism lite. Republicans used to know that giving Washington more control isn’t the solution. It’s the problem. Government breaks more than it fixes.”

Haley also took aim at China, referring to Beijing as an “existential threat” that has “spent half a century plotting to defeat us.

“It’s taken our manufacturing jobs. It’s taken our trade secrets. Now it’s taking control of critical industries, from medicines to advanced technology. In record time, China has gone from an economically backward country to the second-biggest economy on earth,” she said.

“It has every intention of being the first,” Haley added. “And the Communist Party’s motives are clear. They’re building a massive, cutting-edge military, capable of threatening America and dominating Asia and beyond.”