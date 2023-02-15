Nikki Haley Calls for Mental Capacity Tests for Politicians Older Than 75

Nikki Haley on Wednesday during her presidential campaign launch called for mandatory "mental capacity tests" for politicians older than 75, a clear reference to President Joe Biden and her former boss, Donald Trump.

"In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire," the former South Carolina governor said during her campaign announcement event in Charleston. "We'll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

Trump is 76. Biden, at 80, is the oldest person to hold office.

"We're ready," the 51-year-old added, "ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future. America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs."

Haley is the second major Republican to enter the 2024 presidential race. Trump announced his own candidacy last year.

Other likely candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Haley officially announced her bid for president in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday. In it, she also alluded to a need for new leadership in the party.

"Republicans have lost the popular vote in 7 out of the last 8 presidential elections. That has to change," Haley said.