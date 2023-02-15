×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | gop | 2024 | trump | biden

Nikki Haley Calls for Mental Capacity Tests for Politicians Older Than 75

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:15 PM EST

Nikki Haley on Wednesday during her presidential campaign launch called for mandatory "mental capacity tests" for politicians older than 75, a clear reference to President Joe Biden and her former boss, Donald Trump.

"In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire," the former South Carolina governor said during her campaign announcement event in Charleston. "We'll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

Trump is 76. Biden, at 80, is the oldest person to hold office.

"We're ready," the 51-year-old added, "ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future. America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs."

Haley is the second major Republican to enter the 2024 presidential race. Trump announced his own candidacy last year.

Other likely candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Haley officially announced her bid for president in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday. In it, she also alluded to a need for new leadership in the party.

"Republicans have lost the popular vote in 7 out of the last 8 presidential elections. That has to change," Haley said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nikki Haley on Wednesday during her presidential campaign launch called for mandatory "mental capacity tests" for politicians older than 75, a clear reference to President Joe Biden and her former boss, Donald Trump.
nikki haley, gop, 2024, trump, biden
223
2023-15-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved