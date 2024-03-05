×
Haley Defeats Trump in Vermont, Prevents Sweep

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 10:53 PM EST

Nikki Haley prevented a clean sweep of Super Tuesday by Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump with a win in Vermont, according to the call by Decision Desk HQ.

Haley defeated Trump 50% to 46.2%, with 99% of the precincts reporting.

Haley picked up the state's 17 delegates. Haley lost every other Republican primary Tuesday.

Haley had won just one other primary entering Tuesday, the District of Columbia over the weekend. She defeated Trump 62.8% to 33.3% and picked up 19 delegates but was trounced in every other race, except for Tuesday night in Vermont.

Haley entered Tuesday with the backing of Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Trump's advisers have said they expect him to eliminate Haley mathematically no later than March 19, when two-thirds of the states will have voted.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 10:53 PM
