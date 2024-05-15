Haley Takes Votes From Trump in Md., W.Va, Neb.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who hasn't been a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination since she dropped out in March, brought in significant shares of the Republican primary votes in three states Tuesday.

Haley netted 20% of the vote in Maryland, compared to 80% for former President Donald Trump, reports The Hill.

She also got 18% of the vote in Nebraska, with 80.1% going to Trump, and in West Virginia, she got 9.4% of the vote, with the remaining 88.4% going to the former president.

Haley, who served for two years as the U.S ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, has been getting votes in other states as well, including 21.7% in Indiana and more than 150,000 votes in Pennsylvania last month.

There has been some talk that considering her numbers, Trump could be considering her as a running mate, but he strongly denied the reports, saying that she is "not under consideration."

Meanwhile, Haley still has not endorsed Trump when she dropped out of the race, while several other former candidates are backing his race. Instead, she said he must earn her voters' support.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said in March that there is a "place" for Haley's supporters to back his reelection campaign, as "Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want" them.

Haley met this week with several of her largest donors at an event in South Carolina, and according to people at the event, she did not endorse Trump and didn't encourage her supporters to back his campaign, reports Politico.

Her fundraising totals were also revealed during the donor event. Jon Lerner, one of Haley's top aides, and Betsy Ankney, her former campaign manager, said the campaign and super PAC had raised $162 million. Of that, $82 million came from the super PAC and the other $80 million was from hard dollar donations, an attendee told Politico.

According to Federal Election Commission figures, Haley's campaign still had $11.5 million in the bank at the end of February, a month before she dropped out of the race.