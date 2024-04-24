Haley Gets 157K Votes in Pennsylvania GOP Primary

Nikki Haley may have dropped out more than a month ago, but that hasn't stopped people from voting for her in the Republican Primaries to decide the party's nominee for president.

Haley received more than 157,000 votes in Tuesday's Pennsylvania Republican primary, almost 17% of the vote, with former President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee, easily winning the contest. The vote totals raised eyebrows as Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning only Republicans can vote.

The former United Nations ambassador emerged as the last person standing against Trump, though she only won one state, Vermont.

Haley has yet to endorse Trump, who referred to her as a "birdbrain" and said Haley supporters will be permanently banned from the MAGA camp. President Joe Biden released an ad inviting Haley supporters to join his campaign.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state whose 21 electoral votes could determine who wins the presidential election. In 2020, Pennsylvania was decided by 80,000 votes. In 2016, Trump took Pennsylvania by 46,000 votes.

"Haley did best in 'Never Trump' suburban Philly,'" Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter tweeted. "But it was notable that she also took some of her strongest support in the more swingy counties of Cumberland (outside of Harrisburg): Erie, Berks and Lancaster."

Last month in Arizona, another swing state, Haley received 18% of the vote, despite ending her candidacy two weeks prior. She also received 14% in Florida and 13% in Georgia, two other potential battleground states.