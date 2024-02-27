Haley Campaign: Trump Mich. Win Bad Omen For GOP in Nov.

Nikki Haley's campaign warned Republicans on Tuesday after she lost Michigan's presidential primary in a landslide to Donald Trump that what has happened in the state since Trump's presidency – losing the governor's mansion and control of the Legislature to Democrats – doesn't bode well for the GOP if he is the nominee in November.

Trump was declared the winner by Decision Desk HQ shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. ET. With 24% of the votes totaled, Trump had 66.8% to Haley's 28.4%.

Trump has now won all the Republican presidential nominating contests by significant margins heading into Super Tuesday on March 5, when 36% of the Republican delegates will be decided.

But Haley's campaign said Michigan's Republican Party has become "fractured and divided" since Trump became president, with Democrats gaining control of the Legislature and governor's mansion.

"Joe Biden is losing about 20% of the Democratic vote today, and many say it's a sign of his weakness in November," Olivia Perez-Cubas, national spokesperson for Haley's presidential campaign, said in a statement to Newsmax. "Donald Trump is losing about 35% of the vote. That's a flashing warning sign for Trump in November.

"Since Trump became president in 2016, he lost Michigan Republicans the state House, state Senate, and governor's mansion. What was once a beacon for the conservative cause, the Michigan Republican Party is now fractured and divided."

Although Haley has lost to Trump by more than double digits in every GOP presidential nominating contest this year, she has insisted she will not end her campaign despite calls from many national Republican leaders to do so until at least after Super Tuesday.

Before the polls closed, Perez-Cubas told NBC News that if Haley finished with just 10% of the vote, it would signal there is an "appetite for Trump alternative within the GOP."

"Let this serve as another warning sign that what has happened in Michigan will continue to play out across the country," Perez-Cubas said in the statement to Newsmax. "So long as Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, Republicans will keep losing to the socialist left. Our children deserve better."