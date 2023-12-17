×
Haley to Interviewer: 'Obsession' With Trump Is Exhausting

By    |   Sunday, 17 December 2023 09:01 PM EST

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost her composure when asked during an ABC News interview that aired Sunday about former President Donald Trump going after political enemies if he were elected president.

When "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl said Trump is running on a "retribution" campaign — that he "talks about annihilating his enemies and using the criminal justice system to do so" — and asked what Haley thinks "of that," the former U.N. ambassador responded, "You guys are exhausting.

"You're exhausting," she continued, "in your obsession with him."

Haley, who in the interview and in the past has repeatedly called for Trump to join her on the debate stage, added, "The thing is, the normal people aren't obsessed with Trump like you guys are. The normal people care about the fact that they can't afford things. They feel like their freedoms are being taken away. They think government is too big.

"I know y'all want to talk about every single word he says and every single tweet he does. That's exactly why we need a new-generational leader, because people don't want to hear about every word a person says or every tweet. They want to know how you fought for them that day, and they want to know how their life is going to be different.

"And life will be a whole lot different if the media would stop this obsession with Trump."

Karl responded, "I mean, I was just asking about his central campaign theme which is, I want — you know, I am your retribution. And he's winning in the polls. That's why I'm asking. It's not an obsession. I'm asking about the leading candidate that you've been running against."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

