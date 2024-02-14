Haley Mocks Trump's 'Love' of Dictators with Valentine's Cards

Nikki Haley isn't showing a lot of love for her former boss.

Her presidential campaign on Wednesday released "Love Letters from Trump" a series of tongue-in-cheek Valentine's Day cards featuring former President Donald Trump's past comments regarding some of America's chief adversaries.

Haley served under Trump from 2017 to 2018 as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"Happy Valentine's Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world! Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills," the Haley campaign said in a statement.

The first mock card was from Trump to himself and read, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love dictators & they love me too."

"He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters. We fell in love," read another Haley campaign "Valentine" aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"He's strong like granite, he's strong, I know him very well, President Xi of China … what can I say: he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron hand," read a card from Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The Taliban, good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for that. They've been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is they fight," a note to the Taliban said.

"I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory. The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong!" read a card addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Trump campaign promptly released a statement to the New York Post, saying: "Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley has a minor league brain in a major league world. She is simply too stupid to comprehend that President Trump brought peace and prosperity to the country."

With Haley, former governor of South Carolina, currently trails Trump by 36 points in the latest Winthrop poll of likely GOP voters.