Nikki Haley Still Not Endorsing Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is not expected to endorse former President Donald Trump anytime soon in his bid for reelection, according to the Associated Press.

Haley, who dropped out of the Republican presidential primary in March, will meet with 100 donors next week in Charleston, South Carolina, the Associated Press reported.

Haley is not expected to endorse Trump or ask her donors to back other candidates, the Associated Press said. The gathering is intended as a "thank you" to her supporters, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Despite ending her candidacy, Haley is receiving significant support in the remaining Republican primaries. In Tuesday's Indiana Republican primary, she received 22% of the vote with more than 128,000 votes.

Last month, Haley received more than 157,000 votes in Pennsylvania's Republican primary with nearly 17% of the vote, which raised eyebrows since Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning only Republicans can vote.

In Arizona, also a swing state, Haley received 18% of the vote, despite ending her candidacy two weeks before. She also received 14% in Florida and 13% in Georgia, two other potential battleground states.

President Joe Biden's campaign has run ads directly appealing to Haley voters after Trump said her supporters "will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

When she dropped out, Haley said it was up to Trump to earn the votes of her supporters.

"At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away," Haley said. "Our conservative cause badly needs more people."

Haley recently announced she is joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank. Haley served as Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration.