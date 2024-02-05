×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | campaign | request | secret service | protection | threats | swatting

Haley Requests Secret Service Protection Amid Threats

By    |   Monday, 05 February 2024 07:29 PM EST

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has applied for Secret Service protection amid an uptick of threats in her GOP primary run vs. front-runner Donald Trump, the former U.N. ambassador told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

"We've had multiple issues," Haley told the Journal after a campaign event in South Carolina, her home state. "It's not going to stop me from doing what I need to do."

Haley's campaign did not enumerate the types or frequency of threats to the Journal.

A woman protesting Israel's war against Hamas terrorists rushed the stage of a Haley event last week in South Carolina, one example of the spate of protests against the former South Carolina governor over her support for both Israel and Ukraine.

Haley's home has been the subject of at least two swatting calls, on Dec. 30 and again on New Year's Day.

"When you do something like this, you get threats," she told reporters last week. "It's just the reality."

Swatting is the filing of false reports to the police to set off a potentially dangerous response by officers. In the Dec. 30 incident, Haley's parents, aged 87 and 90, and their caretaker were home at the time.

"It put my family in danger," Haley said in a recent TV interview about the Dec. 30 incident. "It was not a safe situation. And that goes to show the chaos that's surrounding our country right now."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has applied for Secret Service protection amid an uptick of threats in her GOP primary run vs. front-runner Donald Trump, the former U.N. ambassador told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.
nikki haley, campaign, request, secret service, protection, threats, swatting
244
2024-29-05
Monday, 05 February 2024 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved