Haley Requests Secret Service Protection Amid Threats

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has applied for Secret Service protection amid an uptick of threats in her GOP primary run vs. front-runner Donald Trump, the former U.N. ambassador told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

"We've had multiple issues," Haley told the Journal after a campaign event in South Carolina, her home state. "It's not going to stop me from doing what I need to do."

Haley's campaign did not enumerate the types or frequency of threats to the Journal.

A woman protesting Israel's war against Hamas terrorists rushed the stage of a Haley event last week in South Carolina, one example of the spate of protests against the former South Carolina governor over her support for both Israel and Ukraine.

Haley's home has been the subject of at least two swatting calls, on Dec. 30 and again on New Year's Day.

"When you do something like this, you get threats," she told reporters last week. "It's just the reality."

Swatting is the filing of false reports to the police to set off a potentially dangerous response by officers. In the Dec. 30 incident, Haley's parents, aged 87 and 90, and their caretaker were home at the time.

"It put my family in danger," Haley said in a recent TV interview about the Dec. 30 incident. "It was not a safe situation. And that goes to show the chaos that's surrounding our country right now."

