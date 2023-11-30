Haley Campaign Unveiling First Ad Spot

The campaign for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, whose momentum has been climbing in recent weeks, will launch its first ad spot of her GOP primary Friday, in which the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor will call for a president who has "moral clarity."

Her 30-second spot is part of a $10 million ad buy in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, according to Politico, which first reported the plans.

The ad also highlights the fight against "chaos in our streets." It will be played on broadcast and cable TV, as well as digital platforms.

Before now, Haley relied on television advertising by the SFA Fund, her aligned super PAC.

In the ad, Haley comments that "a president must have moral clarity and know the difference between good and evil."

"Today, China, Russia, and Iran are advancing," she adds. "There's chaos in our streets and college campuses. Our security is threatened at home and abroad."

The advertisement shows video clips of Haley in action, including taking a vote during a U.N. Security Council meeting and visiting Israel.

Further, it shows pro-Palestinian protests in front of the White House, footage of shootings in the nation's streets, and a 2018 video of lawmakers in Iran burning a paper U.S. flag.

She also, in the ad, calls for a "new generation of conservative leadership" and insists that "we have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose."

Haley does not mention President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in the advertisement.

Her spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, said in a statement about the spot that "Americans are tired of the chaos and drama of the past."

"Nikki Haley is the one candidate who offers both a new conservative direction for the country and is a hands-down winner against Joe Biden," she added.

This past week, Haley was endorsed by the Koch-founded Americans for Prosperity Action, which promised not only to back her campaign financially but to give it support from its grassroots activists.

She's also seeing interest from new donors and supporters, but is behind Trump, the clear front-runner at this point, in the national polls.