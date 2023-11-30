×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | 2024 | gop primary | election

Haley Campaign Unveiling First Ad Spot

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 04:17 PM EST

The campaign for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, whose momentum has been climbing in recent weeks, will launch its first ad spot of her GOP primary Friday, in which the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor will call for a president who has "moral clarity." 

Her 30-second spot is part of a $10 million ad buy in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, according to Politico, which first reported the plans. 

The ad also highlights the fight against "chaos in our streets." It will be played on broadcast and cable TV, as well as digital platforms. 

Before now, Haley relied on television advertising by the SFA Fund, her aligned super PAC. 

In the ad, Haley comments that "a president must have moral clarity and know the difference between good and evil."

"Today, China, Russia, and Iran are advancing," she adds. "There's chaos in our streets and college campuses. Our security is threatened at home and abroad."

The advertisement shows video clips of Haley in action, including taking a vote during a U.N. Security Council meeting and visiting Israel. 

Further, it shows pro-Palestinian protests in front of the White House, footage of shootings in the nation's streets, and a 2018 video of lawmakers in Iran burning a paper U.S. flag.

She also, in the ad, calls for a "new generation of conservative leadership" and insists that "we have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose."

Haley does not mention President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in the advertisement. 

Her spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, said in a statement about the spot that "Americans are tired of the chaos and drama of the past."

"Nikki Haley is the one candidate who offers both a new conservative direction for the country and is a hands-down winner against Joe Biden," she added. 

This past week, Haley was endorsed by the Koch-founded Americans for Prosperity Action, which promised not only to back her campaign financially but to give it support from its grassroots activists. 

She's also seeing interest from new donors and supporters, but is behind Trump, the clear front-runner at this point, in the national polls.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The campaign for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, whose momentum has been climbing in recent weeks, will launch its first ad spot of her GOP primary Friday, in which the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor will call for a president who has "moral clarity." 
nikki haley, 2024, gop primary, election
367
2023-17-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved