Report: Nike to Platform Child Gender Reassignment Surgeon

Nike is planning to host a physician that has performed gender reassignment surgeries on adolescents for the athletic wear company's LGBTQ+ pride celebration this month.

According to a leaked email obtained by Daily Wire reporter Spencer Lindquist, Dr. Blair Peters of the Oregon Health & Science University will speak to Nike employees at a panel discussion on July 11.

The event will be held on behalf of NikeUNITED, a network of worker groups that serve as the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion arm.

"This summer, the NikeUNITED Pride Network has the honor of once again spotlighting and celebrating the past, present, and future of our global LGBTQIA+ community," the email read.

"Our programming, coinciding with Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the United States, focuses on intersectional progress, connection, and celebration," it continued.

In a since-removed Twitter post from April 2022, Peters admitted to performing the surgeries on minors. Another YouTube video still on OHSU's channel shows Peters making similar comments.

"I performed gender affirming mastectomies (top surgeries) for 3 young adults and adolescents today," Peters wrote in the deleted post. "All had supportive parents present. You could see the family relief the second we wheeled back to the OR [operating room].

"I could sense the shift. 'We made it. We have a chance,'" he added.

Two days after Peters is set to participate in a "panel and Q&A to discuss policies impacting the transgender community," Nike will begin its "family-friendly Drag Story Time" to coincide with several other events.

In addition, Nike is preparing to unveil "gender inclusive" kids' apparel, the email showed.

The news comes as some Americans have voiced backlash to a perceived "woke" drift in companies, most notably boycotting Anheuser-Busch for featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in advertisements.

Target has also been hit by the wave, losing $9 billion in one week after it featured Pride-themed children's clothing and then blamed rowdy customers for forcing the company to pull the clothing in some stores.