Trump Admin. Slashes NIH DEI Funding by 80 Percent, Saving Taxpayers $169 Million

The National Institutes of Health has slashed funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused projects by 80%, saving taxpayers $168.7 million in the first six months of the Trump administration, according to an exclusive Do No Harm study shared with Newsmax.

Dr. Kurt Miceli, medical director at Do No Harm hailed the cuts as a “turning point” that prioritizes “merit and scholarship over ideology,” redirecting resources toward high-impact biomedical research.

This shift marks a significant reform in how federal research dollars are allocated, Miceli told Newsmax. “Taxpaying Americans’ hard-earned dollars should not be wasted on programs steeped in identity politics. The administration knows this, which is why they’ve taken decisive action.”

The study by Do No Harm, an advocacy coalition of medical professionals, revealed that from Jan. 20 to July 20, the NIH funded 93 DEI-focused projects totaling $41.4 million — a 71% drop in grants and an 80 percent reduction in funding compared to the 321 projects worth $210 million during the same period in 2024 under the Biden administration.

The reduction reflects a broader push to prioritize scientific merit and fiscal responsibility, aligning with Miceli’s call for “strengthening the integrity and scientific rigor of America’s healthcare system,” and he gave credit to NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya as well as Trump.

Under the Biden administration, NIH DEI funding surged by 125% percent while averaging $316 million annually for a total expenditure of $1.26 billion during his presidency.

Despite the cuts initiated by the new administration, $41.4 million in DEI grants were awarded since Trump became president on Jan. 20, signaling room for further reforms. Notable grants include:

$9.7 million to UCLA’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute for an “Inclusive Science Initiative” embedding DEI as a “foundational principle.”

$8.1 million to UC San Francisco’s cancer center that also calls DEI a “foundational principle.”

$5.3 million to Duke University for a clinical research program coordinating DEI activities.

$4.2 million to Northern Arizona University for health equity research emphasizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, known as “DEIJ.”

$2.6 million to the University of Virginia’s cancer center for DEI-focused research.

$1.8 million to the University of Iowa’s Heartland Center for Occupational Health and Safety, committed to DEI “in all aspects.”

$1.4 million to the University of Illinois at Chicago for occupational health recruitment with a “new focus” on DEI recruitment for trainees and faculty.

$1 million to Washington University for health equity curricula.

“While these individual grant awards run counter to the NIH’s new mission to move away from DEI initiatives, they still mark a massive step in the right direction from previous years,” says the study.

Miceli noted that the cuts align with a broader effort to streamline federal agencies. A March 2025 Newsmax report highlighted the Department of Health and Human Services terminating over 500 grants worth $350 million, for example, including projects on “structural racism.”

Another infamous example included hormone therapy in mice and other animals, which was cited in a March report and by Trump in an address to Congress but absent from the Do No Harm study.

A federal judge temporarily blocked some cuts in June, yet the $168.7 million reduction underscores the administration’s focus on merit-based research.

The redirection of funds positions the NIH to advance breakthroughs in critical areas like cancer and infectious diseases, Miceli said, offering a “roadmap” for supporting projects that enhance public health while defunding programs “motivated by an ideological agenda.”

Still, with $204 million in active DEI grants, he stressed that ongoing efforts are needed to fully align the agency with a mission of scientific excellence and taxpayer value.