NIH Awards Timely 'Landmark' $50 Million for Autism Research

The National Institutes of Health this week awarded what it said is a “landmark” $50 million series of research grants aimed at learning more about autism.

The timing may be coincidental, but coincides with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump offering strong words of caution for pregnant women about the use of acetaminophen on the belief it may be linked to autism.

Kennedy said,"This is about informed decision-making," he said. "We want families to have the best possible guidance as the science evolves."

Trump went a bit further suggesting, “Taking Tylenol is not good." Acetaminophen is one of the primary components of Tylenol, but is widely used in a long list of medications.

A number of medical specialists challenge the assertion that there may be a link between acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism and say more research is needed.

The NIH did not specifically connect its new round of grants to the Trump administration focus. The NIH opened applications for the funding in April, well in advance of the initial public comments about autism from Kennedy in early May.

NIH opened a new Autism Data Science Initiative (ADSI) as part of the grant awards process, focused on the causes of autism and improving outcomes for those affected. The initiative will provide more than $50 million in funding for 13 projects that use large-scale data to study genetic, biological, and environmental factors linked to autism.

“By bringing together genetics, biology, and environmental exposures, we are opening the door to breakthroughs that will deepen our understanding of autism and improve lives,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

At least two of the 13 research programs being funded will be exploring environmental contaminants, maternal nutrition, stress during pregnancy, and immune responses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism prevalence in the U.S. has increased from fewer than 1 in 2,000 children in the 1970s to about 1 in 31 today.

While genetics are believed to play a role in autism risk, other factors — such as environmental exposures and maternal health — remain less understood.