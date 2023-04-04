Nigel Farage: 'Western Civilization' in Court Today

British newscaster Nigel Farage posited that it wasn't just former President Donald Trump who showed up in court on Tuesday; it was the entirety of "western civilization."

Speaking on Trump's arraignment, Farage says, "This isn't Donald Trump that's on trial; this is due process that's on trial. This is the American Constitution that is on trial. It's America that is on trial.

"And there are rumors that the judge may even, because these events won't be televised, put a gag order on Trump, or a partial gag order on Trump. That would mean that after the hearing when he's free to go, and he's due to fly back down to Palm Beach and give a speech at Mar-A-Lago, he wouldn't be allowed to speak about the prosecution; he wouldn't be allowed publicly to speak about the charges; and if he did, he would then be in contempt of court and could be pretty much immediately arrested.

"I cannot believe they'd be as stupid as to put a gag order on him," Farage continued, "because my big fear is this: If you lose faith in your judicial system, if you lose faith in your democratic system, then people get pushed to using means that are outside the norms of peaceful Democratic conduct, and that is actually how serious I believe this whole thing is.

"I worry — I worry that if tens of millions of Americans lose faith in the whole process, I worry what the outcome could be for America, for the — Western World — and for all of us."

Following the unsealing of the indictment, it was learned Trump faces 34 felony counts, which could carry a maximum of 136 years in prison.