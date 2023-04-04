×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nigel farage | western civilization | donald trump | alvin bragg | court | indictment

Nigel Farage: 'Western Civilization' in Court Today

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 10:15 PM EDT

British newscaster Nigel Farage posited that it wasn't just former President Donald Trump who showed up in court on Tuesday; it was the entirety of "western civilization."

Speaking on Trump's arraignment, Farage says, "This isn't Donald Trump that's on trial; this is due process that's on trial. This is the American Constitution that is on trial. It's America that is on trial.

"And there are rumors that the judge may even, because these events won't be televised, put a gag order on Trump, or a partial gag order on Trump. That would mean that after the hearing when he's free to go, and he's due to fly back down to Palm Beach and give a speech at Mar-A-Lago,  he wouldn't be allowed to speak about the prosecution; he wouldn't be allowed publicly to speak about the charges; and if he did, he would then be in contempt of court and could be pretty much immediately arrested.

"I cannot believe they'd be as stupid as to put a gag order on him," Farage continued, "because my big fear is this: If you lose faith in your judicial system, if you lose faith in your democratic system, then people get pushed to using means that are outside the norms of peaceful Democratic conduct, and that is actually how serious I believe this whole thing is.

"I worry — I worry that if tens of millions of Americans lose faith in the whole process, I worry what the outcome could be for America, for the — Western World — and for all of us."

Following the unsealing of the indictment, it was learned Trump faces 34 felony counts, which could carry a maximum of 136 years in prison.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
British newscaster Nigel Farage posited that it wasn't just former President Donald Trump who showed up in court on Tuesday; it was the entirety of "western civilization."
nigel farage, western civilization, donald trump, alvin bragg, court, indictment
282
2023-15-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved