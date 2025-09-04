Britain's Farage Takes Inspiration From MAGA

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said that he is taking inspiration from the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as he seeks to win the next British general election. Breitbart reported that Farage commented shortly after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Farage is widely recognized as one of Trump's strongest international political allies. Farage met with Trump in the Oval Office following an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, where he warned of the erosion of freedom of speech in Britain and Europe, sparking strong exchanges with Democrats who attempted to defend censorship.

Following his meeting with the president, The Times of London reported that the leader of Reform UK hosted a reception for some of the top figures in the Trump movement, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung.

"I am leading a political party that I think is going to win the next general election," Farage told the crowd, adding that he has been inspired by conservatives in America. "I have drawn amazing inspiration from the MAGA movement in this country, and many of you in this room I've met before. I've traveled the length and breadth of America," he said.

Farage spoke proudly of his consistent support of Trump. "I have never wavered in my thoughts or my views for one minute, even when it was an unpopular thing to do."

Jason Miller, a former Trump adviser, was at the gathering and told The Times that while Farage and the 2016 Brexit vote inspired the first Trump victory, Trump's second victory in 2024 could foreshadow a Farage win in Britain. "We saw what happened with Brexit, we knew that something was happening, we knew that there was a spark, we knew that there was hope. We knew that what they did in the UK — we could have that same transformative change here in the United States," he said.

"President Trump's victory in 2024 shows that anything can be done," Miller said. "President Trump could not be stopped. I feel that from the hand of God, Nigel Farage cannot be stopped. He is the person who can save the UK."

Breitbart reported that growing unrest in Britain over liberal immigration policies is a major issue there. A survey conducted this week by Find Out Now shows that Farage's Reform UK has 32% support among likely voters. Support at that level is viewed as high enough for a party to win a majority in Parliament. The Labour Party, which is now governing with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is far back at 19%. Britain's Conservative Party is in third place at 17%.