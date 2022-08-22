Trump Endorses N.Y. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Before Tuesday Primary

On the eve of her GOP primary, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., drew the coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

"Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (@nmalliotakis) is doing a fantastic job for New York's 11th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in his official endorsement statement on Truth Social.

"A fierce advocate for the NYPD and NYFD, Nicole is working hard to uphold the rule of law, strengthen our military, support our veterans, grow the economy, protect our First and Second Amendments, and secure our border.



"Nicole Malliotakis has my complete and total endorsement!"

Trump's endorsements have won over 93% of the midterm primary and special elections in this cycle, standing at 184-17, according to Ballotpedia.

Of the 17 losses, just three have been in guberatorial elections and just five have been among House candidates. Trump is undefeated among his Senate endorsements.

And, notably, among those eight losses, just one was an incumbent candidate: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., who had a difficult reelection before him due to myriad allegations.

Malliotakis is running in the 11st District against John Matland. She defeated Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., in 2020 and might get a rematch against him this November.

Rose is running against Brittany Ramos DeBarros and Komi Agoda-Koussema in the Democrat primary Tuesday.