WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nicolas maduro | venezuela | carrier | war | drugs

Maduro: US 'Fabricating War' Amid Carrier Deployment

By    |   Friday, 24 October 2025 09:22 PM EDT

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of "fabricating a war" in the hours after the Trump administration announced the deployment of a carrier group to the Caribbean.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to deploy to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations to "bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that threaten America's security and prosperity," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on social media.

"They are fabricating a new eternal war," Maduro told state media. "They promised they would never again get involved in a war, and they are fabricating a war."

The USS Ford, accompanied by five destroyers in its strike group, is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. One destroyer is positioned in the Arabian Sea and another in the Red Sea.

As of Friday, the aircraft carrier was docked in Croatia, along the Adriatic Sea.

Earlier Friday, Hegseth announced the military's 10th strike against a suspected drug-smuggling boat, saying six people were killed, raising the total death count from the campaign that began in September to at least 43.

Maduro accused the U.S. of stepping up efforts to oust him, calling recent military moves a direct threat to Venezuela.

The embattled leader hailed nationwide defense drills Thursday, saying security forces and civilian militias secured 1,200 miles of coastline to prepare for any U.S. invasion scenario.

"In just six hours, every inch of our coastline was covered with real-time surveillance, equipment, and heavy weapons," Maduro declared on state TV.

This month, Trump declared drug cartels to be unlawful combatants and said the U.S. is in an "armed conflict" with them, invoking legal authorities similar to those used after 9/11.

When asked Thursday whether he would seek a formal congressional declaration of war against the cartels, Trump said that was not his plan.

"I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country," he told reporters at a White House roundtable. "They're going to be, like, dead."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of "fabricating a war" in the hours after the Trump administration announced the deployment of a carrier group to the Caribbean.
nicolas maduro, venezuela, carrier, war, drugs
340
2025-22-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved