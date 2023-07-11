Catholic Priest Arrested in Nicaragua Clergy Crackdown

The Nicaraguan police have continued to crack down on Catholic priests in the country who have criticized the government with the arrest of a priest in the capital city of Managua on Sunday, NBC News reported.

Fernando Zamora, a priest who works as an administrator in the Siuna diocese, was arrested after assisting with a Mass that was presided over by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the senior Catholic leader in the country.

NBC News reported that the government and police declined to comment on the arrest. It's currently unclear what charges Zamora faces.

Nicaragua began cracking down on the Catholic Church about five years ago, with widespread targeting of priests and nuns for arrest or expulsion. In May, officials in the country launched a widespread money laundering investigation and froze the church's bank accounts.

Many priests have also reported being subjected to government surveillance or assaults. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega claims that leading members of the Catholic Church are conspiring to overthrow him and engaging in criminal activity.

Four priests are currently incarcerated in Nicaragua, including Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who was convicted of treason and sentenced without a trial to 26 years in prison. Another Catholic priest, Nicaraguan national Juan Carlos Sanchez, was denied reentry into the country after traveling to the United States and Bolivia.

In addition, seven priests have been expelled from Nicaragua and six priests have fled the country in the past year.