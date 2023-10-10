×
NHL Bans Pride Tape for 2023-2024 Season

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 11:36 AM EDT

The National Hockey League banned teams from using Pride Tape for the 2023-24 season, according to Yahoo Sports.

Some players had been applying Pride Tape to their hockey sticks as a display of solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

OutSports reported that the NHL issued a league-wide ban of Pride Tape on the ice during warmups, games, and practices.

Pride Tape partnered with the NHL and NHLPA in an effort to eradicate homophobia under the NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone banner — a program under the supervision of NHL Executive Vice President Kim Davis, Yahoo Sports reported. 

Pride Tape media relations representative Jeff McLean confirmed to the New York Post the league will not use the company's product this season as it moves away from special initiatives and warmup jerseys.

ESPN previously reported on Oct. 5 that the NHL sent a memo to all 32 teams clarifying which "special initiatives" they could participate in with Pride Nights falling under this umbrella. The league stated that teams could celebrate whichever initiatives they'd like, as long as it adhered to the dress code, Yahoo Sports reported.

Ivan Provorov became the first player to refuse to wear the pride-related warmup jerseys, citing his Russian Orthodox religion, and skipped warmups entirely during the event, the New York Post reported.

The Rangers, who had plans to wear Pride uniforms in January, decided against that before their Pride Night at Madison Square Garden.

The controversy led to the NHL's initial policy change about warmup jerseys.

However, the league was forced to clarify what was and wasn't permitted last week, according to ESPN, after several teams expressed concern over the restrictive nature of the league's first memo. 

The updated memo sent to teams last week gave a much clearer picture and explained that the restrictions were limited to on-ice activities. 

It also stated, according to ESPN, that "players should be encouraged to express themselves off the ice." 



 

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
