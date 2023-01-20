NHL Player Who Declined Pride-Themed Warmup Tops Jersey Sales

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov apparently won over a large number of hockey fans this week — and many more people who believe in the value of First Amendment rights.

Just days after some left-leaning media organizations tried to condemn the Russian-born Provorov, 26, for quietly sitting out a warmup skate that involved donning a gay pride-themed hockey sweater, due to his religious beliefs, his No. 9 jersey sold out online at the NHL Shop and Fanatics stores.

The term "sold out" applies to normal-sized jerseys for Provorov fans. There's also an "Almost Gone!" warning for online consumers in search of an "Extra Small" No. 9 jersey.

Also, Fanatics lists Provorov as the most popular pick for men's and women's jerseys, and NHL player sweatshirts.

Provorov's Branded Backer shirt also is being billed as the best-seller related to Flyers merchandise.

"I respect everybody. I respect everybody's choices," Provorov told the media after the Flyers' game on Tuesday night.

Provorov also told reporters that he is Russian Orthodox and chose not to wear the pride themed sweater due to religious reasons.

"My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion," said Provorov, who has been playing hockey in the U.S. since his teenage years.

E.J. Hradek, a hockey analyst on the NHL Network, chastised Provorov.

"Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money, and get on with his life that way, if it's that problematic for him," Hradek. "And he's been in North America for a long time. He played in the Western Hockey League, he's now been in Philadelphia for many years.

"If this is that much of a problem for him to maybe assimilate into his group of teammates, and in the community, and here in this country, that's OK, you can feel any way you want. But there's always a chance to leave, go back where you feel more comfortable. I understand there's a conflict of sorts going on over there, maybe get involved."

Other sports journalists were quick to mock Provorov.

"Nothing scares me more than any human being who says, 'I'm not doing this because of my religious beliefs,'" said Canadian anchor Sid Seixeiro. "Because when you looked at people's lives who normally say that [publicly], you'd throw up at what you saw. ... Don't feed me the religious beliefs line."

Also, Seixeiro reportedly suggested the NHL fine the Flyers organization $1 million for Provorov's actions.

Greg Wyshynski, a senior hockey writer for ESPN, slammed Provorov for missing the warmup skate for the pride-themed skate, noting that Provorov lent his name for a cause supporting the military.

"Of course, Ivan Provorov is more than happy to play pregame dress-up when it does align with his belief system," Wyshynski tweeted alongside a picture of a military appreciation jersey Provorov wore in 2021.