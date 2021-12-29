×
Tags: nhl | covid vaccinated

NHL Cuts COVID-19 Isolation Period to 5 Days for Vaccinated Players

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 04:10 PM

The isolation period for fully vaccinated National Hockey League players after a positive COVID-19 test has been cut from 10 days to five provided they meet a set of guidelines, the NHL and its players' association (NHLPA) said Wednesday.

The change in protocol, which also applies to vaccinated hockey operations staff, comes after dozens of games were postponed this season due to the deadly pandemic, leading the league to pull its players from the upcoming Beijing Games.

In order to leave isolation five days after a positive COVID-19 test, vaccinated players must not show a fever or other symptoms and must return a negative PCR test.

In a joint statement, the NHL and NHLPA pointed to new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control on Monday, which altered its recommended isolation time for asymptomatic cases to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

While the move applies league-wide, players in Canada - where the league this week postponed nine games due to attendance restrictions - may be subject to stricter regulations.

The announcement follows a similar move from the National Football League (NFL), which said Tuesday players who test positive can return after five days - regardless of their vaccine status - provided their symptoms improve. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
