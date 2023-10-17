NFL HOF Terrell Owens Hit by Car After Basketball Dispute

Terrell "T.O." Owens, the 49-year-old former NFL wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, was struck by a car Monday night following a confrontation that unfolded at a Calabasas, California, basketball court, according to authorities.

The altercation occurred around 9 p.m. local time in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement has not made any arrests and a comprehensive description of the vehicle responsible for striking Owens remains undisclosed.

TMZ reported that the car's driver involved in the incident was the same individual engaged in the on-court argument with Owens.

The vehicle allegedly collided with T.O.'s knee, although he did not require medical attention.

During his career, he spent eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, ranking second in the franchise's history for receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owen's NFL career concluded in 2010.

Since retiring, Owens has been no stranger to peculiar incidents. In 2022, he was embroiled in a contentious dispute with a female neighbor, resulting in criminal charges for the woman. Later that same year, he was involved in a physical altercation with a heckler outside a CVS.

However, he maintained his innocence in both cases.