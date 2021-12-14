×
Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams had CTE When he Killed 6

In this Dec. 26, 2010 photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of a game against the St. Louis Rams, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 11:39 PM

Phillip Adams, the former NFL player who killed six people in April before taking his own life, suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, says an expert who studied his brain.

USA Today reported that the announcement of his debilitating brain disease came Tuesday from Ann McKee, a neuropathologist who as director of Boston University CTE Center, conducted brain study.

McKee described Adams' CTE as "severe" while comparing it to what was discovered in Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL star who was convicted of murder in 2015. Hernandez later killed himself.

NBC News, attributing the information to the Mayo Clinic, said CTE is a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head traumas. A CTE diagnosis can only be made after death.

In April, Adams opened fire at the South Carolina home of doctor Robert Lesslie, killing Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. Also killed were two air conditioning technicians, James Lewis, 38, and, Robert Shook, 38, the county sheriff's office said, according to Reuters.

Adams, who left the National Football League more than six years ago, died from a single gunshot to the head at his home a short distance from the murder scene.

After the killing spree, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast obtained permission to have Phillips' brain tissue sent for CTE tests with Boston University researchers, according to NBC News.

Newsfront
