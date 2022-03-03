×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | NFL | league | players | covid | protocols3s

NFL, Players Association Lift 'All Aspects' of Joint COVID-19 Protocols

NFL, Players Association Lift 'All Aspects' of Joint COVID-19 Protocols
A Baltimore Ravens player wears a KN-95 mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 01:02 PM

The National Football League and its players association have suspended "all aspects" of their joint COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, according to a memo to clubs obtained by Reuters.

The move ends the league's mandatory surveillance testing of players and staff, as well as mask-wearing requirements in club facilities regardless of vaccination status, citing "encouraging trends" and recent guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last week, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for masks, with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky indicating the U.S. is in "a stronger place today."

The NFL said in its memo that it remained incumbent upon all individuals in the league to monitor and self-report any symptoms on a daily basis. Those who test positive must isolate for five days.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic," the memo read.

"Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community."

The league's COVID-19 health and safety plan came about ahead of the 2020 season in consultation with medical experts, public health officials and state and local governments.

League officials occasionally ramped up protocols to meet the evolving challenges of the deadly pandemic.

The NFL introduced new measures as recently as December, when a surge of new cases led to mandatory mask wearing regardless of vaccination status and the elimination of in-person meals.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Football League and its players association have suspended "all aspects" of their joint COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, according to a memo to clubs obtained by Reuters. ...
NFL, league, players, covid, protocols3s
270
2022-02-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved