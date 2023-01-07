NFL's Hamlin Tweets: 'Putting Love Into the World Comes Back 3x'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, tweeted for the first time after waking up from his cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, expressing hope, the power of prayer, and saluting the "love" as the NFL returned to action Saturday by playing the national anthem live again.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much," Hamlin tweeted after the NFL kicked off again Saturday, showing the national anthem live, along with messages for the fallen Bill. "Thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" The tweet included a heart hands emoji and the number three.

Hamlin started waking up Wednesday and had his intubation removed, telling the Bills teammates, "Love you, boys," over FaceTime on Friday, flexing his biceps and flashing a heart symbol with his hands. Hamlin remains in critical condition due to the lung damage from his cardiac arrest that required him be resuscitated twice via CPR and an automated external defibrillator AED on the field by team trainer Denny Kellington.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the host Cincinnati Bengals and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition," the Bills said in a statement Saturday. "He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

The 24-year-old Hamlin, who was thrust into a starting role with the Bills last September after an injury to a team mate, spent his first two days after the collapse under sedation and on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

The NFL has said it will show its support for Hamlin at games this weekend, including having the safety's jersey No. 3 painted on each 30-yard-line.

The Bills, who host the New England Patriots on Sunday in their regular-season finale, will wear "Love for Damar 3" T-shirts during pre-game warm-ups in Buffalo and have "3" jersey patches stitched on their blue uniforms.

"Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in an open letter to fans Saturday morning.

"While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.

"Seeing the entire NFL family – teams, players, coaches, and fans like you – band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient."

Not long after Hamlin was transported by ambulance, fans began to share the GoFundMe page that Hamlin established when he played collegiately at Pittsburgh. The goal of the drive through Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation — M's being "millions" — was to help provide toys to children during the pandemic.

Hamlin has raised millions following his cardiac arrest.

GoFundMe verified the page Tuesday morning and said Hamlin's initial goal of $2,500 was far exceeded by nearly 130,000 donations in the 10 hours after he collapsed on the field.

At 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, the fund was at more than $8.2 million.

Hamlin was named the winner of the NFL Players Association's Week 18 Community MVP award Friday.

The recognition comes with a $10,000 contribution to Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.