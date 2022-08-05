×
Tags: nfl | conduct policy | appeal | deshaun watson | suspension

NFL Picks Ex-New Jersey AG for Deshaun Watson Appeal

deshaun watson looks on at a cleveland browns practice
Deshaun Watson (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Friday, 05 August 2022 09:45 AM EDT

A former New Jersey attorney general will oversee the appeal hearing of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the National Football League's conduct policy.

Watson was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate misconduct during massage sessions that took place March 2020 and March 2021.

He was given the suspension Monday by former federal judge Sue Robinson.

The NFL, seeking a harsher sentence, appealed the punishment on Thursday. ESPN reported that the league wants an indefinite suspension, minimum of one year, as well as a monetary fine, and treatment that the star quarterback must undergo.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the option to consider the appeal or to appoint a designee. He chose Peter Harvey, who has experience in prosecuting sexual assault cases.

"Mr. Harvey served as the Attorney General of New Jersey and is now a partner at the Paterson Belknap firm in New York," the league said in a press release Thursday.

"He has also served as a federal prosecutor. He has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Mr. Harvey has also served as the Commissioner's designee in other arbitration."

The new hearing will be limited to testimony and evidence heard in the initial trial, and because Robinson's verdict was binding, will not answer if Watson violated the NFL's policy.

Harvey's verdict will be the final say, the NFL said.

There is no timeline for when Harvey will hear the appeal, ESPN said. The league's personal conduct policy mandates that it must be done expeditiously.

Watson has settled with 20 of 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. At least 10 have filed criminal complaints, though two grand juries declined to prosecute.

The Houston Texans, Watson's former team, settled with 30 women who made claims or intended to make claims against the organization for its role in the allegations against Watson.

Reuters contributed to this story.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 05 August 2022 09:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

